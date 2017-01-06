Police say Wendy's would not serve officer; Wendy's says it's 'abruptly handling' it

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden Pause

2:15 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.6

0:52 Chauncey, solicitor visit Waccamaw Elementary School criminal justice system educational program

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

0:52 Supermarket chain Aldi opens first Palmetto store

1:53 Hickory Tavern opens new location in North Myrtle Beach