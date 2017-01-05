New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolina-like uproar

2:52 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.5 Pause

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

0:52 Chauncey, solicitor visit Waccamaw Elementary School criminal justice system educational program

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

2:41 The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

2:19 Searching for Brittanee Drexel

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach