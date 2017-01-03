Twitter video shows North Carolina officer slamming student

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast Pause

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:26 Brad Redding golf tip (Dec. 27, 2016)

0:52 Dustin Johnson wins the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont

2:16 Dustin Johnson talks pressure at Tour Championship