Twins delivered minutes apart have different birth years

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:46 Humpback whales making a splash

1:14 Wildfire burns 1,000 acres in North Carolina state park

2:52 Charleston church shooting timeline

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

1:10 Hundreds charge into the Atlantic at annual Polar Bear Plunge

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.1

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman