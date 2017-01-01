This CNN anchor did tequila shots on live TV. Then things got really interesting...

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.1

1:07 The week ahead for the Myrtle Beach area: Jan. 1-8

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:10 Hundreds charge into the Atlantic at annual Polar Bear Plunge

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

0:56 Vigil for Surfer Keahi Mendoza

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons