New subway line, awaited since the 1920s, is set to roll

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.1 Pause

1:10 Hundreds charge into the Atlantic at annual Polar Bear Plunge

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:01 Coastal Carolina claims 41-21 win over Furman

0:56 Vigil for Surfer Keahi Mendoza

1:21 Transforming Broadway at the Beach

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast 12.30

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'