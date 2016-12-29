Judge denies ‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed’s release on bail

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana Pause

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?