Pour some out at your next party. Red Solo Cup inventor has died.

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?' Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.28

2:18 Beach Ball Classic Ambassadors ensure the annual tournament runs smoothly year after year

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

0:36 Myrtle Beach Police video on why mo-ped law is needed

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)