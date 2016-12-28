NJ woman and her great-granddaughter disappear on their way to North Carolina

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:31 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.23

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.28

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

1:53 Hickory Tavern opens new location in North Myrtle Beach

0:36 Myrtle Beach Police video on why mo-ped law is needed