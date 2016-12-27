Cities ranked from most caring to least caring

Madison, Wis., is the most caring city in the nation, according to a report by the WalletHub personal finance website, while San Bernardino, Calif., is the least caring.
Doubtless this report, which ranks the 100 largest cities in the nation, will please those living in cities ranked highest and outrage those in the lower-ranking communities. The question is asked: How do they come to these conclusions?
Here’s how they did it: They picked a variety of metrics such as violent crime rate, energy efficiency, favors for neighbors, poverty rats, adoption rates, student-teacher ratios, and the numbers of police officers and firefighters per capita, crunched the numbers and sorted them out.
The researchers found some interesting statistics among all those numbers. Milwaukee, Wis., residents were four times more likely to do favors for their neighbors than the six cities that tied for the lowest percentage in this category. all cities in Arizona: Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale and Gilbert.
(This is a good time to point out that the researchers focused on the actual cities themselves, and not their metropolitan areas. Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale and Gilbert are all in the Phoenix metro area, but were ranked separately from the city of Phoenix and from each other.)
Memphis, Tenn., ranked first in the highest percentage of their income donated to charities; three times more than the lowest ranking city, Laredo, Texas.
Residents of Virginia Beach, Va., were No. 1 in terms of volunteering; they volunteered three times as many hours per capita as New Orleans residents, who were last on this list.
In terms of child poverty, Fremont, Calif., had a rate nine times lower than Cleveland, Ohio’s.
But just because a city is ranked low overall on the list doesn’t mean they can’t get some things right – and some high-ranking cities can mess up in certain areas. San Bernardino was rated the least compassionate city, but it leads the nation in the percentage of its workers who carpool. New York City residents were last in terms of carpooling, although the Big Apple ranked No. 13 overall.
The top 10 most caring cities overall were Madison; Lincoln, Neb.; Virginia Beach, Va.; Boise, Idaho; Honolulu; Anchorage, Alaska; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Chesapeake, Va.; Pittsburgh, Penn.; and St. Paul, Minn.
The bottom 10 were San Bernardino; Laredo, Texas; Detroit; Fresno, Calif.; Stockton, Calif.; Los Angeles, Calif.; North Las Vegas, Nev.; Miami; Hialeah, Fla.; Bakersfield, Calif.; and Houston.
Comments