J.R. wasn’t expected to live. Now 34, he returns to where his ‘miracle’ began.

1:33 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.25 Pause

1:39 On the Range: Horry Considers Banning Gunfire on Private Lands

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

1:39 Explore WonderWorks at Broadway at the Beach

1:35 Watch: Movie trailer for 'La La Land' starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

2:03 Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving