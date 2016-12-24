Yes, Virginia, there are surfing Santas in Florida.

1:14 What you need to know for the week in Myrtle Beach: Dec. 26-Jan. 1 Pause

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:35 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.24

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:37 Emotional Duke player talks about tripping Elon player during game

0:43 A group of 20 picket in support of International Drive construction

0:42 Surprise: International Drive Under Construction

1:21 Transforming Broadway at the Beach