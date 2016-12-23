AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash Pause

1:31 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.23

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip

1:21 Transforming Broadway at the Beach

1:53 Hickory Tavern opens new location in North Myrtle Beach

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

2:03 Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving