Cyclists find 8-foot python in the grass in Miami

A trio of cyclists spotted a large tree branch near the intersection of Southwest Eighth Street and 135th Avenue Tuesday. Then the branch slithered into a grassy area.
So it was they met an eight-foot Burmese python. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showed up to capture the eight-foot python. Last week, a nine-footer was caught in Homestead.
Pythons average from six to nine feet in length, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The Burmese python’s affinity for warm weather means April to October is the snake’s hunting season. They like to hide in trash piles and hang out in decomposing plant material. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue warns residents to keep yards clutter-free, remove ground level water sources and avoid tall plants.
