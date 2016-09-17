At least 25 injured in New York explosion

An explosion in New York on Saturday evening injured at least 25 people, according to reports.
Pix 11 News in New York says it happened in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood on 23rd Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues.
“We are responding to a report of an explosion at 23rd St. and 6t Avenue in Manhattan,” J. Peter Donald, identified on his Twitter account as assistant commissioner for communication and public information for the New York Police Department, wrote.
We are responding to a report of an explosion at 23rd St. and 6t Avenue in Manhattan. We will update you w/more when we have it— J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) September 18, 2016
Twitter user @voicehalf posted a photograph of a twisted hunk of a dumpster, where he said the explosion took place.
Huge explosion in Chelsea blew this dumpster ... pic.twitter.com/1lSIGjRyC8— Chris Duffy (@voicehalf) September 18, 2016
CNN quoted the FDNY as saying 25 were hurt, but that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
A video posted by Twitter user @DaniloGabrielli showed many police and fire vehicles with lights flashing on a street and bystanders milling around. She described the explosion as “so strong the entire neighborhood are on the street. We still have no idea.”
The explosion. Was so strong the entire neighborhood are on the street. We still have no idea. #nyc #manhattan pic.twitter.com/j9vncNfPHu— Danilo Gabrielli (@DaniloGabrielli) September 18, 2016
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
