The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Wednesday, September 07, 2016
A frontal system will bring impacts to the Midwest on Wednesday, while moisture associated with Hurricane Newton moves over the Southwest.
A cold frontal boundary will stretch southwestward from the upper Great Lakes to the central high Plains. This frontal system will shift slowly eastward, generating heavy rain and thunderstorms across the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the northern Plains and the central Plains. Prolonged heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to northern Michigan, Wisconsin, northern Illinois, eastern Iowa and southeast Minnesota. Just to the east, Post-Tropical Cyclone Hermine will continue to bring high surf to the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England. Most areas across the Deep South and the Southeast will experience warm and dry weather on Wednesday, with temperatures jumping 10 to 20 degrees above normal.
Meanwhile, a plume of moisture associated with Hurricane Newton will surge across the Southwest. This moisture will translate to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to southern Arizona and southwest New Mexico. Mudslides will be a concern for areas of slopes terrain.
Additionally, a disturbance moving across British Columbia will bring chances of scattered showers to the northern edge of the Pacific Northwest and parts of the upper Intermountain West. High pressure will inch eastward over the eastern Pacific. This high pressure system should keep states such as California, Oregon and Nevada mostly clear of precipitation.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Tuesday have ranged from a morning low of 24 degrees at Jackson, Wyo. to a high of 98 degrees at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airpo, Ariz.
