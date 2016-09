Civil rights activist Opal Lee of Fort Worth, Texas talks about her plans to walk to Washington D.C. in hopes of making Juneteenth a national holiday. “I’ve done the calculations and it’s about 1400 miles,” Lee says on her webpage. “If I can do ten miles a day it will take 21 plus weeks to get to the White House if the Lord says the same and the creeks don’t rise.” Lee turns 90 on Oct. 7.