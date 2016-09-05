Tropical Storm Newton forms off Mexico's Pacific coast

Newly formed Tropical Storm Newton drenched parts of western Mexico on Monday as it headed north toward the Baja California peninsula.
Newton was centered about 395 miles (635 kilometers) southeast of Cabo San Lucas Monday morning and it was moving to the north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported. Maximum sustained winds were about 45 mph (75 kph) and it was projected to strengthen.
The center of Newton was expected to be near or over the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula by Tuesday morning, by which time it could be near hurricane strength. A hurricane warning was in effect for the southern portion of the peninsula.
The storm system caused flooding and some landslides in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero
A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of Mexico's coast from Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes and from north of La Paz to San Evaristo.
