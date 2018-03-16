84,000 children's tents sold at Home Depot recalled due to cutting hazard

Around 84,000 children's tents sold exclusively at Home Depot have been recalled due to a cutting hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall is for the Playtime Pals Pop-Up Hideaway Hut animal themed children’s tents, which were sold nationwide during November 2017.
Jewett Cameron Company recalled the tents after the firm received 270 reports of tent rods breaking, including two reports of bruises and cuts.
Consumers are advised to "immediately stop using the tents" because the fiberglass rod that supports the tent can break, splinter and become sharp, posing a cutting hazard.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone who purchased one of tents — which come in four different themes — may return it to Home Depot for a full refund.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments