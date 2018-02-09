A dying teen had overdosed. He raped her, sent pictures and went to work, police say

The day after hosting a party at his mobile home on Saturday, Brian Roberto Varela went to his job at Dairy Queen.
When he got there, the 19-year-old from Lynnwood, Washington, bragged to a coworker about what he did the night before, according to court documents obtained by The Herald in Everett, Washington. Varela allegedly talked about having sex with a girl who was dying from a drug overdose, the co-worker later told police, and how he put her body in a plastic crate that he planned to bury.
He added that he felt “too tired” to take the girl to the hospital, police say. Once the coworker looked up the girl on Facebook — and saw her mother post about how she was missing — he went to police on Tuesday, according to The Herald.
Police went to Varela’s mobile home just two hours later and found the body of 18-year-old Alyssa Mae Noceda, her legs broken to fit in the crate, Buzzfeed News reported. Police say Varela told officers that the girl took painkillers and a concentrated form of liquid THC at the party before passing out.
But he didn’t seek out help for the girl, according to the police report. Instead, his friends said Varela allegedly had sex with Noceda.
“LOL I think she od’d, still breathing. I’m smashing her to pass the time,” he allegedly texted friends in a group chat along with pictures of the girl, who had swollen blue lips, according to The Herald.
Police say Varela sent pictures of the unconscious girl to his assistant manager at Dairy Queen, too, KIRO7 reported. He allegedly unlocked her iPhone using her thumbprint and posted a message on social media to make it appear she was alive and ran away.
He allegedly tried to hide the phone in a wooded area, according to Q13.
Varela was arrested and appeared in court Wednesday, according to The Herald. He was given a bail of $500,000 as the investigation into the alleged rape and homicide by controlled substance continues.
Gina Pierson, the mother of Noceda, announced her daughter’s death in a Facebook post.
A GoFundMe page has been created to cover “Alyssa’s memorial and/or funeral cost.”
