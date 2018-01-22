Biggest hurdle for Trump’s border wall? The remote, rugged terrain

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield. “The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said.