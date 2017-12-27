A man was pulled onto a boat after a shark bite. The shark came up with him.

A man was boating off the coast of Marathon, Florida on Sept. 2 when he was bit by a shark, according to Newsflare.
When he was hauled back up on the boat, the shark came up with him.
“(The shark) hit me hard,” bite victim Ervin Maccarty told Newsflare. “It knocked the breath out of me so I had to get up for air but I felt the shark biting and trying to tear me open.
“I thought I would drown,” he said. “I got up and saw the boat had floated away and everyone yelling that the shark had bit me.”
Never miss a local story.
Maccarty said a boater had shot a grouper with a spear gun but that it was stuck in a hole, according to Newsflare, and Maccarty swam down to free it.
That’s when he said the shark bit him.
“It wouldn't let go so I had to hold it tight with both hands so it wouldn't rip me open and I had to get up for air with the shark pulling me down,” said Maccarty.
A video shows Maccarty being hauled onto the boat with the shark still biting his abdomen.
“He didn't get your penis, did he?” said one bystander in the video, which shows another person using a knife to free the shark.
“Don't cut me,” Maccarty told the person with the knife. "Don't bleed him out on me!”
Crew members managed to free the shark from Maccarty and the video shows them trying to revive the shark in water.
Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments