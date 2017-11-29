Bigfoot sighting or tourism boost? State troopers investigate Sasquatch report

Troopers responded to an alleged Bigfoot sighting off the shoulder of a major highway in Nebraska Saturday evening.
Nebraska State Patrol posted the report on Facebook and wrote that a trooper responded to the sighting in Hastings, Neb.
The trooper reported back that "Sasquatch remained elusive," state police said on Facebook. “Must have just missed him.”
Harriett Mcfeely told the Grand Valley Independent that she called police Saturday evening to report the sighting as she and her friend Robin Roberts were on their way back from Colorado. She said her friend spotted the “big, heavy and stocky” creature off the shoulder of I-80.
“I said ‘Is this considered an official sighting of a Bigfoot? They said definitely,’” Mcfeely told the newspaper.
Mcfeely is CEO and founder of Nebraska Bigfoot Crossroads of America, according to her Facebook page. She said she started believing in Bigfoot at the age of 8 in 1953 when mountaineer Edmund Hillary saw Yeti footprints while climbing Mount Everest, according to the organization’s website. She’s been researching and chasing after Sasquatch rumors ever since.
She told the Grand Valley Independent that she’s never seen Bigfoot in Nebraska before, but her friend saw the creature in an area next to a river and Bigfoot tends to hang out by rivers.
Some people on Facebook said the reported sighting was fake in an effort to boost tourism. The Nebraska Bigfoot Crossroads of America is hosting it’s next annual conference next February.
“This might make a big Nebraska tourism campaign,” one person wrote. “We had the total eclipse last summer. Let's promote Bigfoot hunting in 2018.”
According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, there have only been 14 other Bigfoot sightings in Nebraska.
The most popular state for Bigfoot sightings? Washington has more than 600 sightings, according to the database.
Recently, the Carolina region was in the national spotlight for an alleged Bigfoot sighting in August outside of Charlotte, the Charlotte Observer reports. The Greenville, S.C., police department posted a warning not to shoot at Bigfoot because “you'll most likely be wounding a fun-loving and well-intentioned person, sweating in a gorilla costume.”
Bigfoot has been a prominent figure in pop culture recently, as the movie Son of Bigfoot was released in November and new series, “Killing Bigfoot,” premiered earlier this year on the Destination America channel.
