This little boy is fighting a rare disease and has just one birthday wish

A 6-year-old Michigan boy battling a rare disease has one birthday wish this year—to receive birthday cards from all around the world.
Oakley Savickas suffers from prune belly syndrome, an incurable birth defect that can cause serious health risks, WNEM reported.
The disorder affects around 1,500 people in the U.S. and only one in 40,000 are diagnosed, the boy’s GoFundMe page says. There is a 50-percent survival rate.
"You know a lot of doctors don't even know the outcome or what to expect,” Oakley’s mother Sarah Savickas told WNEM. “And you feel alone because there's not that many people that have it.”
His birthday is September 3 and all he is asking for are some birthday cards.
"Oakley is asking to receive birthday cards from all over the world,” Savickas told the television station. “So he loves to get mail. It makes him happy. Going to the post office gives him something to look forward to.”
Oakley says the cards keep him busy and are “fun to read” and “fun to look at.”
He has already received around 200 cards in the mail, Savickas said.
Anyone who wants to send Oakley a birthday can mail it to:
Oakley Savickas
P.O. Box 201
Alma, MI 48801
