China to Trump: We don't want a trade war - but if there is one, you'd lose

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem' Pause

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

3:01 Surveillance video shows armed man lying in wait to rob Caruthers Dollar Tree

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:28 "Golden Mile" residents ask city leaders to protect neighborhood from strangers

0:46 Ghost shrimp are right below you on the beach, and you may not know it

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14

5:08 Late rally allows North Myrtle Beach baseball to top St. James in league opener