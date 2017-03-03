Alberta’s oil patch gets relief via steel exemption for Keystone XL pipeline

1:22 Myrtle Beach fire department burns home to give recruits training Pause

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

3:48 Ghosts, aliens, and the Blairy Navel with Noah Byrne at Bubba's Love Shak | Hot Pour

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

3:35 A Closer Look: Green Sea Floyds girls basketball team

1:38 Iowa zoo welcomes a baby giraffe