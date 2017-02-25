Hundreds of refugees – some risking their lives – turning up on Canada’s doorsteps

2:20 Worth it or not? Thoughts on Surfside parking decal price rise Pause

1:30 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.25

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:55 FBI, DEA produce documentary warning teens about heroin

0:35 Myrtle Beach alligators on the rise