Canadians confident ‘tweaking’ of NAFTA won’t impact country in major fashion

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl' Pause

2:38 How to use the nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

2:01 "I wouldn't change it for the world," former deputy says of paralysis

1:23 Troubled teens experience SOAR

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen