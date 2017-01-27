As Trudeau awaits meeting with Trump, Keystone XL pipeline waits in balance

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab Pause

1:49 Overtime Pay: A Lego Story

0:47 Broadway at the Beach after Hurricane Matthew

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

2:08 Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin

1:54 The Track Family Recreation Center in Myrtle Beach makes its debut

2:00 Aynor High School BuzzBots builds robot for upcoming contest