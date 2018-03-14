Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press

March 14, 2018 12:33 AM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

06-30-58-60-61, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 5

(six, thirty, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-one; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $318 million

