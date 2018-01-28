Lottery

SC Lottery

The Associated Press

January 28, 2018 12:35 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $89 million

03-13-25-28-32, Power-Up: 2

(three, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)

3-8-3

(three, eight, three)

3-6-8

(three, six, eight)

1-9-2-1

(one, nine, two, one)

5-2-3-2

(five, two, three, two)

17-21-26-47-54, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-seven, fifty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

