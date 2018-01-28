SC Lottery

These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $89 million
03-13-25-28-32, Power-Up: 2
(three, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two; Power, Up: two)
Never miss a local story.
3-8-3
(three, eight, three)
3-6-8
(three, six, eight)
1-9-2-1
(one, nine, two, one)
5-2-3-2
(five, two, three, two)
17-21-26-47-54, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-seven, fifty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
Comments