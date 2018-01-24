Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 12:52 AM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-06-30-31-55, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 4

(two, six, thirty, thirty-one, fifty-five; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $63 million

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

    Time lapse video driving the new 5 mile section of International Drive from S.C. 90 to River Oaks Drive as the road nears completion. Jan. 23, 2018.

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:40

Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion
Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank 0:33

Myrtle Beach police investigating robbery at Kings Highway bank
Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case 0:58

Myrtle Beach police ask for help in solving murder case

View More Video