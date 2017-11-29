Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 12:49 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

10-17-47-51-61, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2

(ten, seventeen, forty-seven, fifty-one, sixty-one; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $132 million

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Palmetto Harmony commercial

    Palmetto Harmony, a local cannabidiol (CBD) oil company, recently started airing cannabis-based product advertisements on several national networks, making it the first in the country to do so.

Palmetto Harmony commercial

Palmetto Harmony commercial 0:31

Palmetto Harmony commercial
Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges 1:10

Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges
Pine Lakes Country Club returning to its old-world style, roots 1:42

Pine Lakes Country Club returning to its old-world style, roots

View More Video