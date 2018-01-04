Photospin
HCFR: Person ejected from vehicle as result of ‘significant crash’

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

January 04, 2018 06:52 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Members of the S.C. Highway Patrol and Horry County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash just outside Myrtle Beach city limits.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue public information officer Mark Nugent, the accident occurred near the intersection of Holmestown Road and Edenborough Drive. The lone passenger in the vehicle was ejected as a result of the crash, and has been transported to a local medical facility with life-threatening injuries.

“From what I know it was a significant crash,” Nugent said. “The person ejected is in critical condition and on their way to the hospital.”

Nugent could not provide additional information, including whether road conditions played a role in the accident.

Check back with The Sun News as more information becomes available.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

