Collision causes one of area’s main thoroughfares to come to standstill

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

December 01, 2017 06:17 PM

An accident involving multiple vehicles in the 6200 block of Dick Pond Road is causing severe congestion in the area of the Socastee Swing Bridge.

According to members of Horry County Fire and Rescue, multiple people were extricated and transported to local medical facilities with non-life threatening injuries. Meanwhile, that area of Dick Pond Road will be blocked as authorities investigate.

Motorists in the area are urged to find an alternate route.

Check back here as more information regarding the accident becomes available.

