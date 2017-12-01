Collision causes one of area’s main thoroughfares to come to standstill

An accident involving multiple vehicles in the 6200 block of Dick Pond Road is causing severe congestion in the area of the Socastee Swing Bridge.
According to members of Horry County Fire and Rescue, multiple people were extricated and transported to local medical facilities with non-life threatening injuries. Meanwhile, that area of Dick Pond Road will be blocked as authorities investigate.
@hcfirerescue UPDATE on Vehicle Crash at 6202 DICK POND RD (At the Swing Bridge) Victims have been extricated, multiple patients being transported with non life-threatening injuries. Road will be blocked for investigation. MEDIA- PLEASE ADVISE LISTENERS TO AVOID AREA.— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 1, 2017
Motorists in the area are urged to find an alternate route.
Check back here as more information regarding the accident becomes available.
