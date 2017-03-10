Stan Barwikowski (left) is founder and chairman of the Ocean Isle Beach chapter of the American Wine Society, and Joseph Marrone is the webmaster of the chapter. April 5 is the deadline to enter the amateur winemaking contest.
News Columns & Blogs

March 10, 2017 5:00 AM

Winemaking contest deadline approaches | North Strand Roundup

By Jo Ann Mathews

For The Sun News

Amateur winemakers have an opportunity to enter their wines in the 5th annual winemaking contest conducted by the Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. chapter of the American Wine Society in conjunction with Silver Coast Winery in Ocean Isle Beach. Deadline is April 5. The competition in 2016 had 78 entries from more than a dozen states, says Stan Barwikowski, chairman of the OIBAWS chapter. There is no limit to the number of entries a person can submit.

Although he was an amateur winemaking winner in the past, Barwikowski says he no longer makes wine but understands the work and effort it involves. “You get to be able to express yourself, and I get to appreciate when amateur winemakers get a good one,” he says.

Competition guidelines explain the categories and sub-categories, and a panel of wine experts judge the entries according to the AWS scoring system. Each category has a gold, silver and bronze medal winner, which are announced April 23 at the winery.

Winners are also recognized April 29 at Venetian Magic, Wine Fest 2017 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina in Ocean Isle Beach. This fundraiser benefits the Ocean Isle Museum Foundation, Inc. Restaurants provide hors d’oeuvres and Petri Imports serves the wines. A variety of activities from a magician to “frozen mimes” to silent and live auctions are included in the $50 admission charge. Information about the Wine Fest is available at 910-579-1016 and http://museumplanetarium.org.

What | Amateur winemaking contest

Where | Send wine entries to Silver Coast Winery 6680 Barbeque Rd. Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469, awards at Silver Coast Winery

When | Deadline for wine entries, April 5, awards given April 23

Cost | $15 per wine entered

Contact | Silver Coast Winery, 910-287-2800, oceanisleaws@gmail.com, www.oibaws.org

Details | Entry forms: http://museumplanetarium.org and http://www.oibaws.org/uploads/2/4/4/3/24434220/2017_amateur_wine_competition_entry_form.pdf

Other events on the North Strand

AARP TAX AIDES

What | Assist people to prepare tax returns

Where | Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C.

When | 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Wednesdays., Thursdays, Fridays until April 13

Cost | Free

Contact | 910-575-0173, Christi.Iffergan@brunswickcountync.gov

Details | Bring documents you need to file tax returns

SPECIAL FRIENDS OF SEASIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

What | Outreach, support and activities ministry for young adults with physical challenges and their families

Where | Seaside United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1300 seaside Road, Sunset Beach, N.C.

When | 6-8 p.m. March 14

Cost | Free

Contact | 910-910-579-5753 or 910-269-7780, mj.wilsonparsons@gmail.com, www.seasideumc.org

Details | Open to all young adults who are living with physical challenges

GARDENING QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What | Master Gardeners help solve gardening problems

Where | Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C.

When | 9 a.m.- noon March 14 and every Tuesday through October

Cost | Free

Contact | 910-575-0173, Christi.Iffergan@brunswickcountync.gov

Details | Free soil samples given

PI DAY

What | Pi Day, an annual international celebration of math and science

Where | Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C.

When | 7 p.m. March 14

Cost | Free

Contact | 910-579-1016, katherine@museumplanetarium.org, www.MuseumPlanetarium.org

Details | Activities include Pi skyline poster craft, fraction model to help visualize fractions, Pi bracelet. Dr. Luis Rubbo from Coastal Carolina University will give a presentation on the recent discovery of gravitational waves.

LENTEN FISH FRY

Where | VFW Post 7288, 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C.

When | 5-7 p.m. Fridays through March and until April 14

Cost | $11 per plate; clam chowder, $1

Contact | Post, 910-579-3577

Details | Haddock, French fries, cole slaw

LENTEN FISH FRY-PASTA DINNER

Where | Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church banquet hall, 1100 8th Ave. N, North Myrtle Beach

When | 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 7

Cost | $10

Contact | 249-2356, www.olssnmb.com

Details | dinner fish, French fries, beverage, dessert; no fish with Penne Pasta a la Nello; take-out available

LISTEN UP BRUNSWICK COUNTY CONCERT

What| The Kennedy’s perform

Where | Virginia Williamson Event Center, Odell Williamson Auditorium, Brunswick Community College, College Road (off U.S. 17), Supply, N.C.

When | 7 p.m. doors open; performance, 7:30 p.m. March 24

Cost | advance, $20; at the door, $24

Contact | 860-485-3354, listenupbc@gmail.com, www.listenupbrunswickcounty.com

Details | Proceeds benefit Hope Harbor Home, beer and wine available for purchase

COMMUNITY GARDENTING WORKSHOP ON INTEGRATED PEST MANAGEMENT

Where | Sunnyside School, 221 Village Road (N.C. 179), Shallotte, N.C. (Between Shallotte Middle School and Filling Station Donut Shop)

When | 10 a.m.- noon March 25

Cost | Free

Contact | 910-253-2610

Details | Public invited

COMMUNITY GARDENTING WORKSHOP ON MANAGING SOILS AND RAISED BEDS

Where | Sunnyside School, 221 Village Road (N.C. 179), Shallotte, N.C. (Between Shallotte Middle School and Filling Station Donut Shop)

When | 10 a.m.- noon March 29

Cost | Free

Contact | 910-253-2610

Details | Public invited

WINE AND SWINE BBQ COOK-OFF

What | 1st annual BBQ cookers competition to benefit Grissettown Longwood Fire and Rescue

Where | Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.

When | Early registration due March 31; deadline, April 30; cook-off, May 13

Cost | $100; after March 31, $150

Contact | Debbie, 910-287-2800m

Details | Application and information at www.silvercoastwinery.com

