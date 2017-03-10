Winemaking contest deadline approaches | North Strand Roundup

Amateur winemakers have an opportunity to enter their wines in the 5th annual winemaking contest conducted by the Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. chapter of the American Wine Society in conjunction with Silver Coast Winery in Ocean Isle Beach. Deadline is April 5. The competition in 2016 had 78 entries from more than a dozen states, says Stan Barwikowski, chairman of the OIBAWS chapter. There is no limit to the number of entries a person can submit.
Although he was an amateur winemaking winner in the past, Barwikowski says he no longer makes wine but understands the work and effort it involves. “You get to be able to express yourself, and I get to appreciate when amateur winemakers get a good one,” he says.
Competition guidelines explain the categories and sub-categories, and a panel of wine experts judge the entries according to the AWS scoring system. Each category has a gold, silver and bronze medal winner, which are announced April 23 at the winery.
Winners are also recognized April 29 at Venetian Magic, Wine Fest 2017 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina in Ocean Isle Beach. This fundraiser benefits the Ocean Isle Museum Foundation, Inc. Restaurants provide hors d’oeuvres and Petri Imports serves the wines. A variety of activities from a magician to “frozen mimes” to silent and live auctions are included in the $50 admission charge. Information about the Wine Fest is available at 910-579-1016 and http://museumplanetarium.org.
What | Amateur winemaking contest
Where | Send wine entries to Silver Coast Winery 6680 Barbeque Rd. Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469, awards at Silver Coast Winery
When | Deadline for wine entries, April 5, awards given April 23
Cost | $15 per wine entered
Contact | Silver Coast Winery, 910-287-2800, oceanisleaws@gmail.com, www.oibaws.org
Details | Entry forms: http://museumplanetarium.org and http://www.oibaws.org/uploads/2/4/4/3/24434220/2017_amateur_wine_competition_entry_form.pdf
Other events on the North Strand
AARP TAX AIDES
What | Assist people to prepare tax returns
Where | Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C.
When | 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Wednesdays., Thursdays, Fridays until April 13
Cost | Free
Contact | 910-575-0173, Christi.Iffergan@brunswickcountync.gov
Details | Bring documents you need to file tax returns
SPECIAL FRIENDS OF SEASIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
What | Outreach, support and activities ministry for young adults with physical challenges and their families
Where | Seaside United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1300 seaside Road, Sunset Beach, N.C.
When | 6-8 p.m. March 14
Cost | Free
Contact | 910-910-579-5753 or 910-269-7780, mj.wilsonparsons@gmail.com, www.seasideumc.org
Details | Open to all young adults who are living with physical challenges
GARDENING QUESTIONS ANSWERED
What | Master Gardeners help solve gardening problems
Where | Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C.
When | 9 a.m.- noon March 14 and every Tuesday through October
Cost | Free
Contact | 910-575-0173, Christi.Iffergan@brunswickcountync.gov
Details | Free soil samples given
PI DAY
What | Pi Day, an annual international celebration of math and science
Where | Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C.
When | 7 p.m. March 14
Cost | Free
Contact | 910-579-1016, katherine@museumplanetarium.org, www.MuseumPlanetarium.org
Details | Activities include Pi skyline poster craft, fraction model to help visualize fractions, Pi bracelet. Dr. Luis Rubbo from Coastal Carolina University will give a presentation on the recent discovery of gravitational waves.
LENTEN FISH FRY
Where | VFW Post 7288, 900 Carter Drive, Calabash, N.C.
When | 5-7 p.m. Fridays through March and until April 14
Cost | $11 per plate; clam chowder, $1
Contact | Post, 910-579-3577
Details | Haddock, French fries, cole slaw
LENTEN FISH FRY-PASTA DINNER
Where | Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church banquet hall, 1100 8th Ave. N, North Myrtle Beach
When | 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 7
Cost | $10
Contact | 249-2356, www.olssnmb.com
Details | dinner fish, French fries, beverage, dessert; no fish with Penne Pasta a la Nello; take-out available
LISTEN UP BRUNSWICK COUNTY CONCERT
What| The Kennedy’s perform
Where | Virginia Williamson Event Center, Odell Williamson Auditorium, Brunswick Community College, College Road (off U.S. 17), Supply, N.C.
When | 7 p.m. doors open; performance, 7:30 p.m. March 24
Cost | advance, $20; at the door, $24
Contact | 860-485-3354, listenupbc@gmail.com, www.listenupbrunswickcounty.com
Details | Proceeds benefit Hope Harbor Home, beer and wine available for purchase
COMMUNITY GARDENTING WORKSHOP ON INTEGRATED PEST MANAGEMENT
Where | Sunnyside School, 221 Village Road (N.C. 179), Shallotte, N.C. (Between Shallotte Middle School and Filling Station Donut Shop)
When | 10 a.m.- noon March 25
Cost | Free
Contact | 910-253-2610
Details | Public invited
COMMUNITY GARDENTING WORKSHOP ON MANAGING SOILS AND RAISED BEDS
Where | Sunnyside School, 221 Village Road (N.C. 179), Shallotte, N.C. (Between Shallotte Middle School and Filling Station Donut Shop)
When | 10 a.m.- noon March 29
Cost | Free
Contact | 910-253-2610
Details | Public invited
WINE AND SWINE BBQ COOK-OFF
What | 1st annual BBQ cookers competition to benefit Grissettown Longwood Fire and Rescue
Where | Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
When | Early registration due March 31; deadline, April 30; cook-off, May 13
Cost | $100; after March 31, $150
Contact | Debbie, 910-287-2800m
Details | Application and information at www.silvercoastwinery.com
