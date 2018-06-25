School district sued over student injuries, $27,000 in medical bills

The parents of a Forestbrook Middle School student are suing Horry County Schools after they say their child suffered a dislocated shoulder waiting in line for the bus, racking up $27,000 in medical bills.
On Sept. 26, 2016, a male student identified only as "TJ" was waiting for the bus on school grounds when another student jumped on his back, according to a lawsuit filed on June 8.
TJ lost his balance, fell and "suffered a dislocated shoulder with loose bone fragments near the joint," the complaint says.
The district had a responsibility to maintain "reasonably safe conditions" for TJ and to "closely supervise him," and the district breached this duty, according to the suit.
TJ's injuries resulted in $27,000 in medical bills, as well as loss of earnings for his parents, loss of earning capacity, loss of enjoyment and quality of life and a list of other damages, the complaint notes.
The suit says that Horry County Schools owed TJ and his parents a "duty of care" to monitor district staff and employees and to prevent the "negligent conduct" that the complaint says led to TJ's injury.
In an email, Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said "the district does not provide commentary on matters relating to pending litigation."
Comments