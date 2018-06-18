A man said a woman was kidnapped. Police tell a different story

On Sunday, a man called police to report that his friend, an unidentified woman with a "Mexican" last name may have been kidnapped after the 67-year-old man she was with pointed a shotgun at him, according to an Horry County police report.
But officers tell a different story.
In fact, the man who called police was the one harassing the woman in the first place, according to a police report.
The responding officer wrote than the man was sending threatening texts and driving by the woman's house.
Police say the woman wasn't kidnapped, but was actually trying to go someplace where people could protect her from the caller.
The complainant first told police that he was supposed to meet the woman at a Loris tire shop Sunday night, and she arrived with a 67-year-old man whose who he accused of brandishing a shotgun at him and kidnapping the woman, police said. But officers say he began changing his story from the beginning.
After first saying he didn't know where the man and woman went following the tire shop incident, the complainant altered his story and said that the woman went to the Green Acres community of Columbus County, North Carolina, according to police.
The responding officer wrote in the report that the complainant didn't seem concerned that he was potential the victim of a crime and was more interested in the woman.
The responding officer said he couldn't make contact with the woman, but that the complainant had talked to her. The police report notes the complainant said the woman was being held at gunpoint and screamed before the call ended.
Authorities noted in the report that the complainant was "not forthcoming" about his relation with the woman and that he had failed to tell police about his phone call with the woman.
The complainant also told officers over the phone that he planned to meet the woman at a church and force her into his vehicle to get her away from the man she was with, officers said. The report says the complainant hung up on police when an officer told him that forcing the woman into his car wasn't a good idea.
To further complicate the situation, Horry County police were notified that the complainant had also called Columbus county dispatch to tell them the woman was being choked and assaulted by the man in Loris, but police weren't able to locate them, according to the report.
At that point, police went to the Loris-area home of the 67-year-old man accused of kidnapping the woman. Neither the man's identity nor address is disclosed in the police report.
The man was home, officers said, adding that the woman had been staying with him for several days. The man also said the complainant had been "harassing" the woman, sending threatening texts and driving by his house, according to police.
The man said that he had urged the woman to report the harassment, but she refused, and set up the meeting at the tire shop, an officer wrote in the report.
The man said the complainant sped into parking lot at high rate of speed as if to “purposely cause the two vehicles to collide," the night of the meeting, police noted, adding that he admitted to pointing a pellet gun — not a shotgun — to scare the man off.
The man said he dropped off the woman in Green Acres per her wishes, and that he didn't know where she went, the report states.
Police said they don't believe the woman is any danger and no one was arrested.
