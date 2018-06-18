2018 Horry County graduation class sets records

Horry County Schools' 2018 high school graduating class was the largest in district history, according to data presented by Superintendent Rick Maxey during Monday night's school board meeting.
The class of 2018 was made up of 2,724 graduates, exceeding the previous record of 2,531 graduates, set in 2017, according to district data.
Maxey said the growth trend would continue.
"Horry County is a high-growth area," Maxey said. "As long as we continue to be a great place where people want to live and raise their children, I think that we’re going to see increased growth in student enrollments."
The 2018 class earned $74.4 million in scholarship offers, falling short of the year before. The 2017 class still holds the offer record at $87.5 million.
The third biggest year in district history was $67.6 million in offers set in 2015.
"There was a decline in the amount of scholarship dollars offered to the class of 2018," Maxey said. "Classes will vary from year to year. It depends on whether or not students are receiving offers from say several Ivy League schools or the service academies. It really depends on the class. But we’re really proud of the fact that our students received offers that totaled that $74.4 million."
Seventy-six percent of 2018 graduates reported that they would attend an institution of higher education, with 43 percent planning on going to a four-year school and 33 percent planning on going to a two-year school.
District data shows that 125 students plan to join the armed forces.
