Meet the three Republican candidates running for the school board chair nomination

On July 17, voters will decide on the Republican nominee for Horry County Schools' board of education chair.
There are three candidates running. Ken Richardson, incumbent board member Janice Morreale and former teacher Pat Milley are seeking the nomination.
Heather Johnson, another former teacher, is also seeking the seat as the lone Democrat challenger and will face the primary winner in November.
The Sun News sent out a questionnaire to the candidates in the contested primaries. These are their answers, lightly edited for grammar, style and length.
These are the candidates voters will pick from in July.
Janice Morreale
Age: 47
Profession: Paralegal
Employer: Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough
How long have you lived in Horry County?
24 years
1. How would you deal with growth in Horry County Schools?
Dealing with growth is a constant issue for the board as we grow by over 800 students a year.
In the St. James cluster I suggested a grade 5-6 intermediate school instead of the middle school that was originally recommended. This new building has immediately helped with capacity issues at four other schools in the St. James cluster and eliminated the need for portables.
2. Are there any unique skills or insights that make you qualified for the seat?
Being on the school board representing District 5 for the past six years has given me the insight on how the board, school district and our schools work.
I have positive relationships with my fellow board members, principals, teachers and district staff that will be beneficial in continuing to lead us forward as chairman in January.
3. In what situation would a tax increase be necessary?
Part of my role as chairman is to make sure that we are providing excellent education using the resources we have efficiently.
Working within a budget is critical to educating our students and ensuring the financial solvency of the Horry County School district. My goal as a Republican is to do that within the budget that we are given.
4. Is there a particular issue you'd like to address during your term?
I ran for the school board to be an active voice for the children and parents of Horry County. Their needs and the quality of education that they receive is the absolute most important function that we can deliver.
As chairman I want to continue to be that proactive voice for the entire district, by providing excellent education for our children, a responsive board for the parents and exceptional employment opportunity for our wonderful teachers and staff.
Ken Richardson
Age: 64
Profession: Retired
Employer: Past Owner Fowler Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Cadillac
How long have you lived in Horry County? 60 years
1. How would you deal with growth in Horry County Schools?
We have got to quit playing catchup. We must look at the fastest-growing areas and build for growth.
2. Are there any unique skills or insights that make you qualified for the seat?
I have been a business owner with an average of 85 employees for over 40 years. I have served on the Horry Georgetown Technical College Commission for the last 20 years (14 years as chairman). I have overseen capital improvements of over $100,000,000 on the three campuses.
3. In what situation would a tax increase be necessary?
If we were to lose the penny sales tax money it would be a horrible blow to not just K-12 but also HGTC and Coastal Carolina.
4. Is there a particular issue you'd like to address during your term?
Retaining the teachers. We have got to keep the great teachers we already have and find a way to attract those coming up the pipeline. We must identify why teachers leave and fix it.
Patricia Milley
Age: 78
Profession: Retired Teacher
Employer: Horry County Schools
How long have you lived in Horry County?
I was born here , married and lived in New Jersey 23 years, and returned in 1984 to my home in Loris to teach.
1. How would you deal with growth in Horry County Schools?
We have to build schools every year to take care of the growth. Our children in high school who do not go to college need to have more career options. We need to explore providing more career opportunities for them.
2. Are there any unique skills or insights that make you qualified for the seat?
I have a master's degree plus about 81 additional credits. I was certified to teach K-12 English, 1-12 science, and 1-8 elementary. I have experience on all levels and know the components of what goes on at each stage of the process of educating our children. I have taught in the church for over 50 years.
3. In what situation would a tax increase be necessary?
When developments come in, they should have to pay impact fees to take care of road and new school costs. Horry County Council needs to address this.
4. Is there a particular issue you'd like to address during your term?
The mental health and happiness of the children and the teachers will be a priority. Diversifying the high schools to give more options of careers for students not going to college will be a priority. Elementary hands-on science will be a priority.
