Police investigate Myrtle Beach teacher for sending inappropriate messages to student

A teacher at state charter school Coastal Leadership Academy in Myrtle Beach sent inappropriate messages to a high school student there, according to an Horry County Police report.
Officers were dispatched to the school on Palmetto Point Boulevard after the school's principal called to say that two students had accused a 55-year-old male teacher of sending inappropriate messages to another 17-year-old female student, according to a police report.
One of the students, a close friend of the victim, said that when the victim didn't respond to the teacher's messages, the teacher would "come into the classroom noticeably upset and 'takes it out' on students," the report said.
Another student said that the messages started off as "small stuff," but later became inappropriate, police stated.
The student said that when the victim "says 'no'" to the teacher, he would get angry at the victim's friends, the report noted.
The principal said that earlier in the year, another teacher described an encounter with the victim, where the victim asked if she would get in trouble if a teacher added her on Facebook, according to police. The victim later asked the teacher not to say anything because she didn't want the teacher who was sending the messages to get in trouble, the report said.
The police report includes screenshots of the victim's cellphone, but those are redacted, as well as the suspect's name.
As of Wednesday afternoon the school principal had not responded to a request for comment.
State Public Charter School District Communications Director Taylor Fulcher couldn't give the teacher's name but said he had been put on administrative leave.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments