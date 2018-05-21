Horry County elementary school principal placed on leave

Seaside Elementary School principal Kristin Dowling has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bouricer.
The action was taken on May 17.
Bourcier said she couldn't say why Dowling was placed on leave and that she couldn't comment on personnel matters. She couldn't comment on whether or not the school district was investigating Dowling.
Dowling became the principal at Seaside in 2015, replacing Beth Selander.
Dowling was the assistant principal at River Oaks Elementary for a year and was previously assistant principal and instructional coach at Lakewood Elementary School, according to The Sun News archives.
Before becoming principal, Dowling had 10 years of experience teaching fifth grade at Burgess Elementary School and Myrtle Beach Intermediate School.
