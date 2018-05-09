Carolina Forest High School on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014. Photo by Janet Blackmon Morgan / jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Carolina Forest High School on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014. Photo by Janet Blackmon Morgan / jblackmon@thesunnews.com
Education

Five Horry County high schools make U.S. News' Top 35 in S.C.

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

May 09, 2018 02:50 PM

Where do Horry County's high schools rank in the state?

U.S. News and World Report on Wednesday released their list of of the top 35 schools in South Carolina, and several Horry County high schools made the list.

18 - Carolina Forest High School

23 - St. James High School

24 - Socastee High School

31 - North Myrtle Beach High School

35 - Aynor High School

U.S. News says it ranks the schools based on a few factors including college preparedness, graduation rates, how well black, Latino and low-income students performed compared to the rest of the state and students' performance in state reading and math assessments.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

