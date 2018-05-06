Viewing, funeral services set for former HCS Board of Education chair Joe DeFeo

A viewing and funeral have been scheduled for former Horry County Schools Board of Education chair Joe DeFeo, who died Thursday following a cardiac event.
The viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at McMillan-Small Funeral Home, and the funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Church. Both locations are in Myrtle Beach. Burial will follow the funeral at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens in North Myrtle Beach.
Memorials can be made to 2 Live Beyond or Family Justice Center, and an online guest book is available at msfh.net.
DeFeo served 12 years on the Horry County Schools Board of Education and was in his second term as chair.
DeFeo is survived by three children, Megan, Joseph and Annah. He was engaged to Sandra Lucas-Hyde.
Horry County Schools canceled it board meeting scheduled for Monday following DeFeo's death. Its next meeting will be May 14.
Reporter Alex Lang contributed to this article.
