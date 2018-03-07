2017 Teacher of the Year Whitney Glenn works with her second grade class at Pee Dee Elementary School.
Education

Is your kid's teacher one of Horry County Schools' Teacher of the Year finalists?

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

March 07, 2018 12:39 PM

Is your kid's teacher a finalist for Teacher of The Year?

The Horry County School district has narrowed down the list of finalists to five teachers.

They are:

Diana Allen, Black Water Middle School math teacher

Jenny Leckey, Early College High School English teacher

Jacqueline Novielli, Forestbrook Middle School special education teacher

Alyssa Leibman, Myrtle Beach High School English teacher

Jessica Harrell, St. James High School English teacher

Horry County Schools selects five Teacher of The Year finalists for 2018.

According to the school district, "the five finalists were chosen from among ten semi-finalists and will be individually interviewed by a committee made up of administrators, principals and former teachers of the year. During the final phase of the program they will be required to show how they have used data and strategies to ensure academic growth in their classrooms."

The winner will be announced in May.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

