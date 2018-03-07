Is your kid's teacher one of Horry County Schools' Teacher of the Year finalists?

Is your kid's teacher a finalist for Teacher of The Year?
The Horry County School district has narrowed down the list of finalists to five teachers.
They are:
Diana Allen, Black Water Middle School math teacher
Never miss a local story.
Jenny Leckey, Early College High School English teacher
Jacqueline Novielli, Forestbrook Middle School special education teacher
Alyssa Leibman, Myrtle Beach High School English teacher
Jessica Harrell, St. James High School English teacher
According to the school district, "the five finalists were chosen from among ten semi-finalists and will be individually interviewed by a committee made up of administrators, principals and former teachers of the year. During the final phase of the program they will be required to show how they have used data and strategies to ensure academic growth in their classrooms."
The winner will be announced in May.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments