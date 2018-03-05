Here's why your kids won't move into the new primary school this year

Kids won't be attending the new Myrtle Beach Primary School until the 2019-20 school due to concerns about a mid-winter move.
The Horry County School District was left with an empty facility after opening a replacement Myrtle Beach Middle School in January.
That old middle school is being reconfigured as a primary school at a cost of $21 million to relieve overcrowding at the current primary school, which is at 107 percent capacity.
The school was supposed to be ready for students this winter, but according to a Myrtle Beach Primary School Facebook post, a mid-winter move could be hard on teachers and students.
"After much discussion about the best interest of our students and staff, it was determined that even though the school will be ready next winter, a mid-year move would be extremely disruptive to elementary age students and their teachers," the post states.
Students will move into the new school in August of 2019, according to the post.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
