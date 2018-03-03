What discipline could local students, teachers face in event of a school walkout?

Therese Gachnauer, center, a 18-year old senior from Chiles High School and Kwane Gatlin, right, a 19-year old senior from Lincoln High School, both in Tallahassee, Fla., join fellow students protesting gun violence on the steps of the old Florida Capitol in Tallahassee last week. Students at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade counties in South Florida planned short walkouts Wednesday, the one-week anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Mark Wallheiser AP