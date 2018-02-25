Increased security at Conway High School Monday

Students and parents should expect more police and stricter security measures at Conway High School Monday, according to a CHS Facebook post.

Last week, a 16 year-old student was charged after a "derogatory" statement about a teacher was found on a bathroom wall.

Conway High's Sunday afternoon post says that "although we are confident that the persons responsible for the original threat made last week have been addressed and will not be at school on Monday, social media posts still reflect concern. Out of an abundance of caution, additional Conway police officers will be at Conway High School on Monday morning, and stricter security measures will be in effect."

The 16 year-old is charged with Disturbing Schools and Malicious Damage to Property, according to Conway police.

The Facebook post says that "parents can be assured that increased security measures will be in effect on Monday."

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian