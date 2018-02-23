Timothy Isaiah Perez
Verbal threat lands North Myrtle Beach High student behind bars

By Joseph Hughes

February 23, 2018 05:08 PM

A North Myrtle Beach High student was Friday after making an “inappropriate comment” during school.

Timothy Isaiah Perez, 17, of North Myrtle Beach, was charged with disturbing schools. Bail has not been set.

According to the North Myrtle Beach High School Facebook page, law enforcment was notified and the situation resolved.

“There is no threat which would jeopardize the safety of our students and staff,” the post said.

The arrest is the latest threat made by a local student since the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 students at a Florida high school.



