Horry superintendent vows stern response to those threatening safety of local schools

Horry County Schools superintendent Rick Maxey sought to restore a sense of calm Wednesday for parents worried about the safety of their students.
In a letter distributed via Horry County Schools' Facebook page, Maxey brought attention to recent statements and other disruptions made by students in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting last week that left 17 dead.
"All of us are shocked and saddened by the violence on school campuses around the nation that has become too commonplace," Maxey said. "Unfortunately, some of our Horry County students have added to the disruption by making careless yet harmful comments about similar acts of violence to their friends on social media.
"School administrators have done quick and thorough investigations of each and every comment, involving law enforcement when necessary, and thankfully they have proven to be only idle comments."
Since the Valentine's Day shooting, alleged threats have been reported on local campuses, including those at Socastee High School, St. James Intermediate and a "questionable" remark made Wednesday at Green Sea Floyds High School. Fortunately, none of those threats came to fruition.
Countless others also have been reported throughout South Carolina and other portions of the U.S.
Maxey states in the letter each incident will be investigated thoroughly and dealt with properly.
"It is important for parents to understand that we agree that the safety and security of your children and our students is of the highest importance," he said in the letter. "We will take every threatening comment seriously, and we will investigate diligently to determine the threat level. We will take appropriate disciplinary action to deal with the students who threaten the safe and secure school environment through their reckless comments.
"Additionally, local law enforcement will be involved to conduct investigations into the validity of threats and attempt to identify the sources quickly, which may result in criminal charges."
The Horry schools superintendent also challenged local parents to have "meaningful conversations" with their children, reminding them there is "no place for threatening comments, no matter if they were not intended to be taken seriously."
"If you or your child hear of things that could potentially threaten the safety and security of our schools, please share that information with a school administrator or teacher immediately," Maxey said. "Together, with your assistance, we can provide a safe and secure learning environment that our students so desperately deserve."
To see Maxey's letter in full, click here.
